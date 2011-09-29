HELSINKI, Sept 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ (HMb.ST)

The fashion giant reported on Thursday a 4.9 billion Swedish crowns ($723 million) pretax profit for third quarter, beating forecasts for 4.7 billion as seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

H&M said it was increasing expansion plans for the full year to approximately 265 new stores net.

NOKIA

The struggling mobile phone maker has called its staff at Finnish sites in surprise meetings with no hint over the agenda, a move the workers fear could mean more lay-offs, public broadcaster YLE said.

The meetings are scheduled for 0700 GMT on Thursday.

"We know the working situation has not been the busiest. But I don't know anything about these meetings," white-collar union spokesman told Reuters.

DANSKE BANK

The Chief Executive of Denmark's biggest financial institution has confirmed that the procedure and date for his retirement has been set, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

Straarup turned 60 years old in July this year, but declined to go into further details regarding the date of retirement, Berlingske said.

