HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
STORA ENSO
Stora Enso's joint venture partner Cellulosa Arauco, part of
Chile' conglomerate Copec , said late on Thursday it had
secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a pulp mill project
in Uruguay.
For more on the company, click on
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory
approval of its ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and
DegludecPlus, the company said late on Thursday.
Novo had filed for European approval of the insulins, used
to treat people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday.
For more on the company, double click on [NOVOb.CO]
D/S NORDEN
Danish shipping company D/S Norden has got a five-year
contract to carry five million tonnes of coal for India's Coal &
Oil Group from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, it said in
its corporate magazine Norden News.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)