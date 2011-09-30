HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STORA ENSO

Stora Enso's joint venture partner Cellulosa Arauco, part of Chile' conglomerate Copec , said late on Thursday it had secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a pulp mill project in Uruguay.

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus, the company said late on Thursday.

Novo had filed for European approval of the insulins, used to treat people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday.

D/S NORDEN

Danish shipping company D/S Norden has got a five-year contract to carry five million tonnes of coal for India's Coal & Oil Group from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, it said in its corporate magazine Norden News.

