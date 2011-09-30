(Corrects Avaldsnes resource low-end estimate to 800 mln (not
500 mln)
HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
LUNDIN , STATOIL , DET NORSKE ,
Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum said it is upgrading the
resource estimates at its Avaldsnes oil discovery off Norway to
between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
The other partners in the discovery are Statoil, Det Norske
and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.
For more on the companies, click on , and
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian publishing firm said it would implement cost
cuts in Norway and Sweden of some 190-210 million Norwegian
crowns ($33-$36.5 million).
The measure will be implemented between 2012 and 2014 with a
majority of the effect in 2012.
For more on the company, click on
SEVAN MARINE
The Norwegian rig firm, which is struggling to avoid
bankruptcy, said it had concluded a deal to secure the company's
future with shipping firm Teekay .
For more on the company, click on
STORA ENSO
Stora Enso's joint venture partner Cellulosa Arauco, part of
Chile's conglomerate Copec , said late on Thursday it
had secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a pulp mill
project in Uruguay.
Stora Enso said it would guarantee 50 percent, or $677
million, of the loans raised by the pulp mill project.
For more on the company, click on
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory
approval of its ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and
DegludecPlus, the company said late on Thursday.
Novo had filed for European approval of the insulins, used
to treat people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday.
For more on the company, click on [NOVOb.CO]
D/S NORDEN
Danish shipping company D/S Norden has got a five-year
contract to carry five million tonnes of coal for India's Coal &
Oil Group from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, it said in
its corporate magazine Norden News.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.755 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)