(Corrects Avaldsnes resource low-end estimate to 800 mln (not 500 mln)

HELSINKI, Sept 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

LUNDIN , STATOIL , DET NORSKE ,

Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum said it is upgrading the resource estimates at its Avaldsnes oil discovery off Norway to between 800 million and 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The other partners in the discovery are Statoil, Det Norske and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian publishing firm said it would implement cost cuts in Norway and Sweden of some 190-210 million Norwegian crowns ($33-$36.5 million).

The measure will be implemented between 2012 and 2014 with a majority of the effect in 2012.

SEVAN MARINE

The Norwegian rig firm, which is struggling to avoid bankruptcy, said it had concluded a deal to secure the company's future with shipping firm Teekay .

STORA ENSO

Stora Enso's joint venture partner Cellulosa Arauco, part of Chile's conglomerate Copec , said late on Thursday it had secured $1.354 billion in credit to finance a pulp mill project in Uruguay.

Stora Enso said it would guarantee 50 percent, or $677 million, of the loans raised by the pulp mill project.

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has filed for U.S. regulatory approval of its ultra long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus, the company said late on Thursday.

Novo had filed for European approval of the insulins, used to treat people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, on Tuesday.

D/S NORDEN

Danish shipping company D/S Norden has got a five-year contract to carry five million tonnes of coal for India's Coal & Oil Group from Indonesia, Australia and South Africa, it said in its corporate magazine Norden News.

