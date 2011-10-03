HELSINKI Oct 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's Financial Supervisory Authority said on Friday that Danske Bank would need to write down a further 23.0 million euros ($30.9 million) on its loan book in Ireland which totalled 9.8 billion euros at the end of the first quarter.

The FSA said Danske's Ireland arm had taken further writedowns of 132.5 million euros since the end of the first quarter.

POHJOLA BANK RECOMMENDS:

Pohjola recommends an underweight position in Finnish equities but says its favourite stocks for the rest of 2011 are: Kemira , Huhtamaki Corp , Stora Enso , Fortum Corp and TeliaSonera .

It recommends avoiding Uponor Corp , Talentum , Talvivaara Mining Co and Tieto Corp .

It also advises against corporate bonds of banking and forest sectors.

