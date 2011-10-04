HELSINKI Oct 4 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Danish shipping company Maersk Line is absorbing the management activities of the group's Africa-focused Safmarine unit, closing its Antwerp headquarters. It is letting the unit's CEO go and possibly cutting 240 jobs, shipping newspaper Lloyd's List said on Tuesday. The Safmarine brand name will stay and 1,000 personnel will keep their jobs, Lloyd's List said.

NORDEA DNB NOR

Struggling U.S. shipper General Maritime said late on Monday it had amended credit facilities, started discussions with creditors concerning a potential debt restructuring and was considering its options with respect to the restructuring of its capital structure.

Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said Nordic banks Nordea and DnB NOR, the biggest lenders to the shipping industry, lead a consortim that has lent the shipper around $1 billion and they risk a large hit if the shipper were to go bankrupt.

Nordea, whose shipping, offshore and oil services division accounts for some 4 percent of group lending, declined to comment. DnB NOR was not immediately available for comment.

