HELSINKI Oct 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
Danish shipping company Maersk Line is absorbing the
management activities of the group's Africa-focused Safmarine
unit, closing its Antwerp headquarters. It is letting the unit's
CEO go and possibly cutting 240 jobs, shipping newspaper Lloyd's
List said on Tuesday. The Safmarine brand name will stay and
1,000 personnel will keep their jobs, Lloyd's List said.
NORDEA DNB NOR
Struggling U.S. shipper General Maritime said late
on Monday it had amended credit facilities, started discussions
with creditors concerning a potential debt restructuring and was
considering its options with respect to the restructuring of its
capital structure.
Swedish business daily Dagens Industri said Nordic banks
Nordea and DnB NOR, the biggest lenders to the shipping
industry, lead a consortim that has lent the shipper around $1
billion and they risk a large hit if the shipper were to go
bankrupt.
Nordea, whose shipping, offshore and oil services division
accounts for some 4 percent of group lending, declined to
comment. DnB NOR was not immediately available for comment.
