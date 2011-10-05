(Adds REC)

HELSINKI Oct 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

The Norwegian solar equipment manufacturer known as REC said on Wednesday that polysilicon production at its plant in Moses Lake, Washington, USA, was shut down on Tuesday morning due to a local power outage and it will take two to three weeks before production can be resumed at pre-outage levels. It said its 2011 polysilicon production target has thus been reduced to 18,500 metric tonnes from 19,000 metric tonnes.

VOLVO (VOLVb.ST) INDUSTRIVARDEN (INDUa.ST)

Swedish holding firm Industrivarden said on Wednesday it had purchased shares in portfolio companies for a net 4.7 billion Swedish crowns ($680 million) in the first nine months of the year, of which purchases in Volvo amounted to 2.9 billion crowns.

"We now have roughly 15 percent of the votes in Volvo, which clearly illustrates our ambitions as a long-term active owner in a quality company with considerable value potential," it said in a statement.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Freight rates adjusted for fuel costs have sunk below the level seen in the 2009 plunge, hitting the global shipping industry, including Denmark's Maersk Line, and analysts say the company is likely to be forced to downgrade guidance, daily Jyllands-Posten reported.

"There is a high likelihood that Maersk will come out with a downgrade," ABG Sundal Collier analyst Lars Heindorff told the paper. "Everybody in the market is bleeding, and everything points to Maersk Line ending up with a loss of a few billion (crowns) on the bottom line. That is despite the fact that they delivered a very strong result for the first quarter."

NOKIA

Samsung Electronics is set to report lower quarterly earnings on Friday on persistent declines in chip prices, while investors look for signs its telecom business can sustain its booming growth.

Expectations for further momentum in its smartphone business grew after Apple's newest iPhone 4S left investors and Apple's fans wishing for more than a souped-up version of its previous device introduced more than a year ago. ,

Meanwhile Nokia is expected to launch its first Windows-based smartphones this quarter but it remains to be seen whether they will start shipping in time for Christmas.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.916 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)