HELSINKI Oct 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine manufacturer said it received a 129 MW turbine order in Sweden.

F-SECURE

The Finnish security software maker said it appointed Pirkka Palomaki, its current chief technology officer, as acting CEO as of November.

F-Secure's search for new chief executive is planned to be completed by the end of the year. The current CEO Kimmo Alkio will leave the company to take the helm at Tieto .

