HELSINKI Oct 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)
Sony Corp is in talks to buy the Swedish telecom
firm's stake in their mobile phone joint venture Sony Ericsson,
a source said, in a bid to catch up with rivals.
Sony and Ericsson have been talking for weeks about the
future of the 50:50 joint venture because the companies must
decide this month whether to renew their 10-year-old pact, two
industry sources told Reuters.
For more on the company, double-click [ERICb.ST]
SAS
The Scandinavian airline is due to post September traffic
data at 0900 GMT.
For more on the company, double-click
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
The Danish insulin maker will in the future to a larger
extend have to rely on rising sales volume to create growth, as
governments worldwide feel the pinch of the economic downturn
and put pressure on the price of drugs, business daily Borsen
said. The company has so far pursued a strategy to create growth
via price rises and new, more expensive drugs, Borsen said.
For more on the company, click on [NOVOb.CO]
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
There is increasing concern that the Danish wind turbine
maker may not reach its target for annual intake of orders, and
that the group may have to cut its full-year outlook, business
daily Borsen said. The group has had a remarkably low order
intake in the third quarter and still needs orders worth 20
billion Danish crowns worth of turnover to meet annual targets,
Borsen said.
The company is aging hiring staff after cutting 2,000 jobs
in 2010, daily Jyllands-Posten said. Vestas recently hired 200
new staff at a factory in Denmark, Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, click on
TALVIVAARA
The Finnish mining company cut its 2011 output target and
said it would focusing on profitability rather than production.
It also announced its Chief Executive would retire.
It also warned of the impact of a possible workers' strike,
and said it plans to defer some capital spending into 2012.
For more on the company, click on
ELCOTEQ
The Finnish assembler of cellphone and set-top boxes filed
for bankruptcy on Thursday.
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)