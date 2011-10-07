HELSINKI Oct 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)

Sony Corp is in talks to buy the Swedish telecom firm's stake in their mobile phone joint venture Sony Ericsson, a source said, in a bid to catch up with rivals.

Sony and Ericsson have been talking for weeks about the future of the 50:50 joint venture because the companies must decide this month whether to renew their 10-year-old pact, two industry sources told Reuters.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline is due to post September traffic data at 0900 GMT.

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

The Danish insulin maker will in the future to a larger extend have to rely on rising sales volume to create growth, as governments worldwide feel the pinch of the economic downturn and put pressure on the price of drugs, business daily Borsen said. The company has so far pursued a strategy to create growth via price rises and new, more expensive drugs, Borsen said.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

There is increasing concern that the Danish wind turbine maker may not reach its target for annual intake of orders, and that the group may have to cut its full-year outlook, business daily Borsen said. The group has had a remarkably low order intake in the third quarter and still needs orders worth 20 billion Danish crowns worth of turnover to meet annual targets, Borsen said.

The company is aging hiring staff after cutting 2,000 jobs in 2010, daily Jyllands-Posten said. Vestas recently hired 200 new staff at a factory in Denmark, Jyllands-Posten said.

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish mining company cut its 2011 output target and said it would focusing on profitability rather than production. It also announced its Chief Executive would retire.

It also warned of the impact of a possible workers' strike, and said it plans to defer some capital spending into 2012.

ELCOTEQ

The Finnish assembler of cellphone and set-top boxes filed for bankruptcy on Thursday.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)