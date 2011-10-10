HELSINKI Oct 10 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
KONECRANES
The Finnish crane maker cut its full-year profit forecast,
citing weaker-than-expected services demand in the third
quarter.
Konecranes now expects its 2011 core operating profit to
stand on the same level as last year, having previously
predicted a rise.
MAX BANK
The small Danish lender which over the weekend became the
tenth bank to fall into state hands since the start of the
crisis in 2008, will be taken over by peer Sparekassen
Sjaelland. The bank will take over the healthy assets of the
failed bank, according to Financiel Stabilitet, the state
authority set up to handle failed Danish banks.
TALVIVAARA
Finnish miner looks to build a new nickel factory in
Northern Finland, the retiring chief executive Pekka Pera told
Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.
"We will push forward a new processing facility as a new
grand project. Environmental permits should be in place in two
or three years," Pera told the newspaper.
According to the paper, the project will require investments
of about one billion euros.
"Talvivaara has previously communicated about different
strategic alternatives, and the factory investment was one of
them. Now we will begin a full-time work with this project,"
Pera added.
Pera, who announced last week he will retire from the CEO
post in coming months, said he will remain as a board member and
a shareholder in the company.
KONE
Finnish lift maker said it won an order to supply 139
elevators and five dumbwaiters to Hong Kong's Express Rail Link
project by MTR Corporation .
HENNES & MAURITZ (HMb.ST)
ING raised on Monday its recommendation on the Swedish
fashion giant to "hold" from "sell". It set the price target at
200 Swedish crowns ($29.6), up from a previous 190.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.761 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)