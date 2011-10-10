HELSINKI Oct 10 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish crane maker cut its full-year profit forecast, citing weaker-than-expected services demand in the third quarter.

Konecranes now expects its 2011 core operating profit to stand on the same level as last year, having previously predicted a rise.

MAX BANK

The small Danish lender which over the weekend became the tenth bank to fall into state hands since the start of the crisis in 2008, will be taken over by peer Sparekassen Sjaelland. The bank will take over the healthy assets of the failed bank, according to Financiel Stabilitet, the state authority set up to handle failed Danish banks.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish miner looks to build a new nickel factory in Northern Finland, the retiring chief executive Pekka Pera told Finnish business daily Kauppalehti.

"We will push forward a new processing facility as a new grand project. Environmental permits should be in place in two or three years," Pera told the newspaper.

According to the paper, the project will require investments of about one billion euros.

"Talvivaara has previously communicated about different strategic alternatives, and the factory investment was one of them. Now we will begin a full-time work with this project," Pera added.

Pera, who announced last week he will retire from the CEO post in coming months, said he will remain as a board member and a shareholder in the company.

KONE

Finnish lift maker said it won an order to supply 139 elevators and five dumbwaiters to Hong Kong's Express Rail Link project by MTR Corporation .

HENNES & MAURITZ (HMb.ST)

ING raised on Monday its recommendation on the Swedish fashion giant to "hold" from "sell". It set the price target at 200 Swedish crowns ($29.6), up from a previous 190.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.761 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)