HELSINKI Oct 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)

The Danish brewer is planning to step up sales in Thailand by selling bottled beer in addition to beer on tap, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The brewer will thereby intensify competition against rival Heineken in Thailand, Jyllands-Posten said.

NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)

The Danish insulin maker has been charged in the US for manipulating prices, together with 12 other pharmaceuticals companies, business daily Borsen said. The companies have been accused for manipulating price data in order to avoid giving large rebates to patients under the Medicaid subsidy scheme, Borsen said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)