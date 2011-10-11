HELSINKI Oct 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
CARLSBERG (CARLb.CO)
The Danish brewer is planning to step up sales in Thailand
by selling bottled beer in addition to beer on tap, daily
Jyllands-Posten said. The brewer will thereby intensify
competition against rival Heineken in Thailand,
Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, double click on [CARLb.CO]
NOVO NORDISK (NOVOb.CO)
The Danish insulin maker has been charged in the US for
manipulating prices, together with 12 other pharmaceuticals
companies, business daily Borsen said. The companies have been
accused for manipulating price data in order to avoid giving
large rebates to patients under the Medicaid subsidy scheme,
Borsen said.
For more on the company, double click on [NOVOb.CO]
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)