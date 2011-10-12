(Adds YIT, Bang & Olufsen)

HELSINKI Oct 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAAB

An agreement between Saab and Chinese car company Pangda for an investment in Saab is no loner valid after the Swedish car maker entered bankruptcy protection, the Pangda chairman said on Wednesday.

Pang Qinghua was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an industry forum in Chengdu.

Pang added that the Chinese side has not yet submitted a proposal to the Chinese government regarding the Saab deal.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Maersk Oil, the oil and gas arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is planning to experiment with the injection of CO2 into oil fields in the Danish part of the North Sea, in order to revert a steep fall in production, business daily Borsen said. Also a new technology to scan the underground for oil is planned, Borsen said.

BANG & OLUFSEN

The Danish luxury electronics maker is expected to cut losses and increase sales in the first quarter, aided by growth in the automotive segment but capped by its core audio-video business.

The group is expected to report a 35.2 percent fall in pretax losses in the first quarter of the 2011/12 financial year to a loss of 22.5 million Danish crowns ($4.1 million) from a loss of 34.7 million crowns in the same period a year ago, according to the average of eight analysts' estimates. The group is expected to report its Q1 result at around 0600 GMT.

YIT

The Finnish builder cut its outlook for full-year operating profit, saying it expects it to grow from 2010 but not "grow clearly" as it previously forecast.

It said profitability of its international construction services business was weakened by costs relaetd to a problem in Russia. Excessive levels of ammonia have been found in some residential units it built in St. Petersburg.

