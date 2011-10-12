(Adds YIT, Bang & Olufsen)
SAAB
An agreement between Saab and Chinese car company Pangda
for an investment in Saab is no loner valid after
the Swedish car maker entered bankruptcy protection, the Pangda
chairman said on Wednesday.
Pang Qinghua was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of
an industry forum in Chengdu.
Pang added that the Chinese side has not yet submitted a
proposal to the Chinese government regarding the Saab deal.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
Maersk Oil, the oil and gas arm of the Danish oil and
shipping group, is planning to experiment with the injection of
CO2 into oil fields in the Danish part of the North Sea, in
order to revert a steep fall in production, business daily
Borsen said. Also a new technology to scan the underground for
oil is planned, Borsen said.
BANG & OLUFSEN
The Danish luxury electronics maker is expected to cut
losses and increase sales in the first quarter, aided by growth
in the automotive segment but capped by its core audio-video
business.
The group is expected to report a 35.2 percent fall in
pretax losses in the first quarter of the 2011/12 financial year
to a loss of 22.5 million Danish crowns ($4.1 million) from a
loss of 34.7 million crowns in the same period a
year ago, according to the average of eight analysts' estimates.
The group is expected to report its Q1 result at
around 0600 GMT.
YIT
The Finnish builder cut its outlook for full-year operating
profit, saying it expects it to grow from 2010 but not "grow
clearly" as it previously forecast.
It said profitability of its international construction
services business was weakened by costs relaetd to a problem in
Russia. Excessive levels of ammonia have been found in some
residential units it built in St. Petersburg.
