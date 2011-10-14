HELSINKI Oct 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
DANSKE BANK , POHJOLA BANK
Credit rating agency Fitch has put several large and
relatively highly rated European banks, including Danske Bank
and Pohjola Bank, under review for a possible downgrade.
Currently Fitch rates Danske Bank a+/A+ and Pohjola Bank
aa-/AA-.
KESKO
Finnish retailer and wholesaler said its sales increased 6.3
percent in September from the same month a year earlier. Its
total food trade rose 7.6 percent but hardware sales in Finland
fell 0.9 percent from a year ago.
In August, Kesko's sales rose 11.4 percent year-on-year.
TELIASONERA
TeliaSonera said late on Thursday it had acquired two
licenses in Sweden in the 1800 MHz frequency band in an auction.
The licences are valid for 25 years starting from 2013, and
the costs for the new frequency blocks in total are 920 million
Swedish crowns ($137,6 million).
The payment to the Swedish Post and Telecom Agency will be
made during the fourth quarter of 2011.
LUNDBECK
The Danish pharmaceuticals group will establish its own
research center in Shanghai, China, it said on Friday. The
company is also planning to establish a local packaging factory,
aimed at servicing the Chinese market, it said in a press
release.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.686 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)