SONY ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)

Mobile handset maker Sony Ericsson's third-quarter profit was in line with expectations, but it was tight-lipped about a report electronics giant Sony was set to take full ownership of the brand.

Pretax profit was 31 million euros ($42 million), just higher than the mean forecast of 27 million euros in a Reuters poll and a swing back from a loss of 42 million in the previous quarter.

DANSKE BANK , POHJOLA BANK

Credit rating agency Fitch has put several large and relatively highly rated European banks, including Danske Bank and Pohjola Bank, under review for a possible downgrade.

Currently Fitch rates Danske Bank a+/A+ and Pohjola Bank aa-/AA-.

KESKO

Finnish retailer and wholesaler said its sales increased 6.3 percent in September from the same month a year earlier. Its total food trade rose 7.6 percent but hardware sales in Finland fell 0.9 percent from a year ago.

In August, Kesko's sales rose 11.4 percent year-on-year.

TELIASONERA

TeliaSonera said late on Thursday it had acquired two licenses in Sweden in the 1800 MHz frequency band in an auction.

The licences are valid for 25 years starting from 2013, and the costs for the new frequency blocks in total are 920 million Swedish crowns ($137,6 million).

The payment to the Swedish Post and Telecom Agency will be made during the fourth quarter of 2011.

LUNDBECK

The Danish pharmaceuticals group will establish its own research center in Shanghai, China, it said on Friday. The company is also planning to establish a local packaging factory, aimed at servicing the Chinese market, it said in a press release.

