MARINE HARVEST
The world's largest fish farmer said its third-quarter core
profits would amount to 450 million crowns ($81 million) down
from 759 million crowns a year ago.
The company is due to report its third-quarter results on
Oct. 27.
H&M (HMb.ST)
The Swedish budget fashion group reported a 7 percent decline
in sales at established stores in September, roughly in line
with forecasts for a 6 percent fall.
Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 3
percent versus the poll average of a 2.8 percent rise.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
The Danish oil and shipping group is investing billions of
Danish crowns in a number of African countries south of Sahara,
with its main focus on Nigeria, business daily Borsen said. Its
container shipping arm, Maersk line, expects annual growth of
15-25 percent in Nigeria, Borsen said.
