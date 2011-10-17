* Adds Marine Harvest

HELSINKI/OSLO Oct 17 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest fish farmer said its third-quarter core profits would amount to 450 million crowns ($81 million) down from 759 million crowns a year ago.

The company is due to report its third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

H&M (HMb.ST)

The Swedish budget fashion group reported a 7 percent decline in sales at established stores in September, roughly in line with forecasts for a 6 percent fall.

Total turnover -- including newly opened stores -- rose 3 percent versus the poll average of a 2.8 percent rise.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

The Danish oil and shipping group is investing billions of Danish crowns in a number of African countries south of Sahara, with its main focus on Nigeria, business daily Borsen said. Its container shipping arm, Maersk line, expects annual growth of 15-25 percent in Nigeria, Borsen said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.578 Norwegian Krones)