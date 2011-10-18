HELSINKI Oct 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

MILLICOM (MICsdb.ST)

The emerging markets telecoms group will report third-quarter results at 1000 GMT and is seen posting an 11 percent increase in core profit to $538 million.

For more on the company, click on [MICsdb.ST]

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

The Danish oil and shipping group is considering a $120 million investment in development of its Apapa port terminal in Lagos, shipping daily Lloyd's List reported.

The decision on the investment is expected by the end of the year and the investment could increase the terminal's capacity to handle more than one million teu per year, Lloyd's List said.

For more on the company, click on [MAERSKb.CO]

FORTUM

The Finnish utility said it will send its 24.5 percent stake in Northern Norwegian electricity supplier Ishavskraft to other shareholders of the company.

Fortum said the divestment gain will be booked in its fourth quarter results and said it will not have a significant impact on the result.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)