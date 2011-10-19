HELSINKI Oct 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is expected to report its third quarter operating profit excluding one-offs fell 110 million euros ($151 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Wartsila results are due at 0530 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki is expected to post a fall of 50 percent in third-quarter core operating profit to 20.7 million euros, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Rautaruukki results are scheduled at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2 (TEL2b.ST)

The Nordic telecom operator posted third-quarter core profit just above expectations and said its key Russian operations had reached a record result.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period were 2.9 billion Swedish crowns($434 million) against a mean forecast of 2.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

Russia contributed 1.2 billion crowns to the result.

For more on the company, click on [TEL2b.ST]

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)