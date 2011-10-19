(Adds TeliaSonera, SKF, Nordea)

HELSINKI Oct 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELIASONERA

The Nordic region's biggest telecom firm posted third-quarter core profit in line with expectations and stuck by its outlook for the year.

SKF (SKFb.ST)

The Swedish bearings maker is due to report third-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT. Pretax profit is seen at 2.29 billion Swedish crowns, according to a Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted third-quarter operating profits that were below forecasts and said it would target a 15 percent return on equity in a normalised macroeconomic environment.

Operating profit for the period was 566 million euros ($775 million), below a mean forecast for 738 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with 949 million in the previous quarter.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker is expected to report its third quarter operating profit excluding one-offs fell 110 million euros ($151 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Wartsila results are due at 0530 GMT.

RAUTARUUKKI

Finnish steel maker Rautaruukki is expected to post a fall of 50 percent in third-quarter core operating profit to 20.7 million euros, a Reuters poll of analysts showed.

Rautaruukki results are scheduled at 0600 GMT.

TELE2 (TEL2b.ST)

The Nordic telecom operator posted third-quarter core profit just above expectations and said its key Russian operations had reached a record result.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the period were 2.9 billion Swedish crowns($434 million) against a mean forecast of 2.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

Russia contributed 1.2 billion crowns to the result.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)