HELSINKI Oct 20 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON (ERICb.ST)

The world's biggest mobile network gear maker reported core profit well above expectations on Thursday.

Ericsson's earnings before interest and tax excluding joint ventures were 6.3 billion Swedish crowns ($955 million) versus an average forecast of 5.75 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. ID:nS3E7KE01S]

HUHTAMAKI

Consumer packaging maker Huhtamaki said its third-quarter underlying operating profit fell slightly from a year ago to 32.6 million euros ($45 million).

ISS , G4S Plc

Hedge funds could pose a risk to the British security firm's plan to buy the Danish facilities management group after the funds have snapped up shares in G4S, business daily Borsen said. Shares in the company dropped after the announced plans and thereby attracted hedge fonds which could block a sale and try to push up the offer price, Borsen said.

GETINGE (GETIb.ST)

Swedish medical technology firm posted roughly flat third-quarter pretax profit on Thursday, a slightly worse result than expected, and stuck by its outlook for the year.

NOKIA

The world's largest cellphone maker by volume is expected to swing to an underlying third-quarter loss per share of 0.01 euro, as its ageing smartphone lineup continues to lose market share, a Reuters poll found.

The company is due to report its third-quarter earnings at 1000 GMT.

Investors will focus on Nokia's comments on its financial outlook as the company is set to introduce its first new smartphones using Microsoft's Windows Phone platform next week in London.

FORTUM

Top Finnish utility is seen to report third-quarter comparable operating profit roughly flat from a year earlier, a Reuters poll of 18 analysts showed.

The report is due at around 0600 GMT.

OUTOKUMPU

Stainless steel maker is due to publish its third-quarter results at 0600 GMT.

Outokumpu is expected to report bigger quarterly operating loss than a year ago as it suffered from weak demand and raw material inventory losses, a Reuters poll of 13 analysts showed.

KONE

Finland-based lift and escalator maker is seen to post a slight year-on-year rise in July-September operating profit at its interim report due at 0930 GMT.

KONECRANES

The crane maker who issued a profit warning on October 10 will post its interim report at 0600 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 6.596 Swedish Crowns)