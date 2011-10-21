(Updaters Yara, adds Statoil, Alfa laval)

STATOIL

Norway's Statoil said on Friday it had increased production license pl265 estimates to between 900 million and 1.5 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

The group said the estimate was a doubling of the previously announced pl265 volumes of between 400 and 800 million barrels of oil equivalent.

AlFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter core profit above expectations on Friday and said it expected demand in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than in the third.

The group posted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and other items (adjusted EBITA) of 1.43 billion Swedish crowns ($201 million) compared with the average forecast of 1.36 billion in a Reuters poll.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser firm reported third-quarter profits above expectations on Friday and said a continued tight fertiliser market was likely to increase deliveries going forward.

The company reported a Q3 net profit of 3.57 billion nok versus mean forecast of 3.58 billion seen in a Reuters poll.

ELISA

The Finnish telecom operator reported a bigger-than-expected rise in third-quarter profits on Friday as it gained more customers.

The company said it would pay out an extraordinary dividend of 0.40 euros per share.

July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 135 million euros ($185 million) from 127 million a year earlier, and beat all estimates in a Reuters poll

STORA ENSO

The Europe's largest paper and board maker is expected to report a 16-percent drop from a year ago in its third-quarter adjusted operating profit, a Reuters poll showed.

Stora Enso results are scheduled at around 1000 GMT.

KONE , KONECRANES , METSO , RAUTARUUKKI , TALVIVAARA , WARTSILA

Some 30,000 workers at Finnish metals and engineering firms began a strike on Friday morning at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) after unions had turned down a proposal for a new wage deal.

The strike is expected to halt production at 44 firms, many of them the country's major exporters, including lift maker Kone, steel maker Rautaruukki, crane maker Konecranes, Metso and Wartsila.

Miners, including Talvivaara, were left outside the strike at the last minute.

