(Updaters Yara, adds Statoil, Alfa laval)
HELSINKI Oct 21 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
STATOIL
Norway's Statoil said on Friday it had increased production
license pl265 estimates to between 900 million and 1.5 billion
barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.
The group said the estimate was a doubling of the previously
announced pl265 volumes of between 400 and 800 million barrels
of oil equivalent.
For more on the company, double click on
AlFA LAVAL
The Swedish engineering group posted third-quarter core
profit above expectations on Friday and said it expected demand
in the fourth quarter to be in line with or somewhat lower than
in the third.
The group posted earnings before interest, tax, amortisation
and other items (adjusted EBITA) of 1.43 billion Swedish crowns
($201 million) compared with the average forecast of 1.36
billion in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click on
YARA
The Norwegian fertiliser firm reported third-quarter profits
above expectations on Friday and said a continued tight
fertiliser market was likely to increase deliveries going
forward.
The company reported a Q3 net profit of 3.57 billion nok
versus mean forecast of 3.58 billion seen in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click on
ELISA
The Finnish telecom operator reported a bigger-than-expected
rise in third-quarter profits on Friday as it gained more
customers.
The company said it would pay out an extraordinary dividend
of 0.40 euros per share.
July-September earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 135 million euros ($185
million) from 127 million a year earlier, and beat all estimates
in a Reuters poll
For more on the company, click on
STORA ENSO
The Europe's largest paper and board maker is expected to
report a 16-percent drop from a year ago in its
third-quarter adjusted operating profit, a Reuters poll showed.
Stora Enso results are scheduled at around 1000 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
KONE , KONECRANES , METSO ,
RAUTARUUKKI , TALVIVAARA , WARTSILA
Some 30,000 workers at Finnish metals and engineering firms
began a strike on Friday morning at 6 a.m. (0300 GMT) after
unions had turned down a proposal for a new wage deal.
The strike is expected to halt production at 44 firms, many
of them the country's major exporters, including lift maker
Kone, steel maker Rautaruukki, crane maker Konecranes, Metso and
Wartsila.
Miners, including Talvivaara, were left outside the strike
at the last minute.
For more on the companies, click on , ,
, , ,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Krones)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)