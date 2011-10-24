HELSINKI Oct 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

JYSKE BANK

Danish bank said its January-September pretax profit fell to 426 million crowns ($79,5 million) from 601 million a year ago.

It said the financial and economic situation makes it too difficult to for it to give a full-year outlook.

For more on the company, click on

ISS , G4S Plc

The Chief Executive of the British security firm, Nick Buckles, is to try and convince shareholders in Copenhagen on Monday that acquiring Danish facilities management group ISS is the right move. The British group is experiencing increasing resistance to the 5.2 billion pound ($8,3 bln )bid.

For more on the companies, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) ($1 = 5.357 Danish Crowns)