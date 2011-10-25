(Adds DNO, Jyske Bank, ISS and G4S)

HELSINKI/OSLO Oct 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ISS , G4S

Nick Buckles, the chief executive of the British security firm failed to convince shareholders in Copenhagen on Monday that the proposed acquisition, and the price, of Danish facilities management group ISS is attractive enough, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

Investors are sceptical of the strategic advantages of the deal as well as the price, Berlingske said.

JYSKE BANK

The Danish bank will be forced to acquire a number of rivals in order to realise the level of grow necessary to emerge from the crisis, business daily Borsen said. The bank's third quarter result missed analysts' expectations on Monday.

DNO

Former BP chief Tony Hayward, who heads the cash-rich Genel Energy group, said he would be interested in buying Norwegian oil firm DNO , which has Kurdish production licenses, Norwegian newspaper Finansavisen said on Tuesday.

On Nov. 1, DNO sharehlders are scheduled to vote on a $250 million all-shares purchase of Emirati firm RAK Petroleum, whose assets Hayward called "quite simply not very interesting", Finansavisen said.

SCA (SCAb.ST)

Swedish hygiene and paper products maker missed market forecasts in the third quarter on restructuring costs and said it had not yet seen any decline in demand for its products.

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner reported a surprise rise in its third-quarter profit due to a high refining margin and increased sales volumes.

July-September comparable operating profit, excluding inventory and capital gains or losses, rose almost 16 percent year-on-year to 66 million euros ($92 million). Analysts on average had forecast profit to fall from a year ago to 39.3 million euros.

TIETO

The Finnish IT services group results topped all analyst forecasts with its third quarter profit of 34.5 million euros ($47,9 million) from 28.5 million a year ago.

Tieto repeated it expects its full-year underlying profit to rise from 110.0 million euros last year and net sales to grow in line with the 2-4 percent market growth forecast by industry analysts.

VOLVO (VOLVb.ST)

World number two truck maker missed third-quarter profit forecasts and readied production cuts ahead of an expected fall in the European market next year.

The group reported a third quarter operating profit of 5.8 billion Swedish crowns ($884 million) versus a forecast 6.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and last year's 4.9 billion crowns.

SWEDBANK (SWEDa.ST)

The Swedish banking group posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said it would maintain a strong level of capital though it would avoid being "over-capitalised".

NOKIA

Microsoft will double its share of the Western European smartphone market during 2012 to 12.3 percent, helped by its new partnership with Finland's Nokia, research firm Strategy Analytics said.

Nokia is scheduled to roll out its first smartphones using Microsoft's Windows Phone software platform on Wednesday at its annual media event in London.

KONE , KONECRANES , METSO , RAUTARUUKKI , TALVIVAARA , WARTSILA

Some 25,000 workers at Finnish metals and engineering firms are returning to their jobs after a four-day strike as new wage deal was reached on Monday evening.

The strike halted production at some firms, many of them the country's major exporters, including lift maker Kone, steel maker Rautaruukki, crane maker Konecranes, Metso and Wartsila.

