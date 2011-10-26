HELSINKI Oct 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecom group presents its third-quarter
earnings at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 1.5 percent
rise in EBITDA to 7.86 billion crowns ($1.40 billion)
year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.
RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP
The struggling solar firm presents its third-quarter
earnings at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 33-percent fall
in third-quarter core earnings to 555 million crowns ($98.5
million) year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.
STOCKMANN
Finnish department store chain is due to report
third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT.
STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL
Norwegian filling-stations operator Statoil Fuel & Retail
presents its third-quarter results at 0530 GMT.
It is expected to post a 2.8 percent fall in third-quarter
EBITDA year-on-year to 1 billion crowns ($180 million),
according to a Reuters poll.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurance firm presents its third-quarter
earnings at 0530 GMT. It is expected to report a group loss of
91 million crowns ($16.2 million), down from a year-ago profit
of 709 million, according to a Reuters poll.
KESKO
Finnish retail and wholesale company is expected to report a
4.2-percent drop in third-quarter core operating profit, a
Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed.
The report is due at 0600 GMT.
UPM-KYMMENE
Forestry group is due to post its interim report at
0630-0700 GMT.
Investors will focus on details of company's outlook as it
already posted some third-quarter figures along with its profit
warning earlier this month.
NOKIA
The world's largest cellphone maker will unveil its first
phones using Microsoft software on Wednesday, hoping
they will kick-start a rescue of its ailing smartphone business.
Separately, South Korea's LG Electronics
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with
its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a
slow recovery in smartphone sales.
