HELSINKI Oct 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom group presents its third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 1.5 percent rise in EBITDA to 7.86 billion crowns ($1.40 billion) year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double-click on

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP

The struggling solar firm presents its third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 33-percent fall in third-quarter core earnings to 555 million crowns ($98.5 million) year-on-year, according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double-click on

STOCKMANN

Finnish department store chain is due to report third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT.

For more on the company, double-click on

STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL

Norwegian filling-stations operator Statoil Fuel & Retail presents its third-quarter results at 0530 GMT.

It is expected to post a 2.8 percent fall in third-quarter EBITDA year-on-year to 1 billion crowns ($180 million), according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double-click on

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurance firm presents its third-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT. It is expected to report a group loss of 91 million crowns ($16.2 million), down from a year-ago profit of 709 million, according to a Reuters poll.

For more on the company, double-click on

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale company is expected to report a 4.2-percent drop in third-quarter core operating profit, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

For more on the company, double-click on

UPM-KYMMENE

Forestry group is due to post its interim report at 0630-0700 GMT.

Investors will focus on details of company's outlook as it already posted some third-quarter figures along with its profit warning earlier this month.

For more on the company, double-click on

NOKIA

The world's largest cellphone maker will unveil its first phones using Microsoft software on Wednesday, hoping they will kick-start a rescue of its ailing smartphone business.

Separately, South Korea's LG Electronics reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) s