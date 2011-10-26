(Adds DSV, ISS and G4S, updates Telenor, Stockmann, Statoil Fuel & Retail, Renewable Energy Corp, Storebrand)

HELSINKI Oct 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ISS , G4S

The price of ISS' corporate bonds on Tuesday crossed the level which indicates that there is a bigger likelihood the British security firm's planned acquisition of the Danish facilities management group will fail, said daily Berlingske Tidende.

Investors have expressed scepticism towards the strategic advantages of the deal as well as the price.

TELENOR

Norwegian telecoms group Telenor raised its revenue outlook on Wednesday and reported core third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts in the face of a choppy global economy.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP

The struggling solar firm posted a bigger-than- expected decline in third-quarter earnings, hurt by declining demand for solar panels as government subsidies are phased out, and said it was to permanently close some of its production in Norway.

STOCKMANN

Finnish deparment store and retail chain owner reported a smaller-than-expected profit for the third quarter and warned the growing economic uncertainty makes future forecasting "very challenging".

STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL

Norwegian filling-stations operator said it expected fuel demand to remain stable in its home region of Scandinavia in the short term as it posted third-quarter earnings short of expectations.

The firm's third-quarter adjusted core operating profit (EBITDA) of 905 million Norwegian crowns ($163 million) compared with 1.03 billion a year ago and an average expectation in a Reuters poll of 1 billion.

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurer reported a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as weak equity markets dented returns and said it saw a weaker development in its home markets.

DSV

The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report an 8 percent rise in third-quarter core earnings, according to a Reuters survey of analysts, boosted by its Road division.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are seen rising to 648 million Danish crowns ($120 million) in the July-September quarter, from 600 million in the same quarter last year.

DSV is due to report its earnings on Wednesday before 0700 GMT.

KESKO

Finnish retail and wholesale company is expected to report a 4.2-percent drop in third-quarter core operating profit, a Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

UPM-KYMMENE

Forestry group is due to post its interim report at 0630-0700 GMT.

Investors will focus on details of company's outlook as it already posted some third-quarter figures along with its profit warning earlier this month.

NOKIA

The world's largest cellphone maker will unveil its first phones using Microsoft software on Wednesday, hoping they will kick-start a rescue of its ailing smartphone business.

Separately, South Korea's LG Electronics reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a slow recovery in smartphone sales.

