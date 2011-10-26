(Adds DSV, ISS and G4S, updates Telenor, Stockmann, Statoil
HELSINKI Oct 26 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ISS , G4S
The price of ISS' corporate bonds on Tuesday crossed the
level which indicates that there is a bigger likelihood the
British security firm's planned acquisition of the Danish
facilities management group will fail, said daily Berlingske
Tidende.
Investors have expressed scepticism towards the strategic
advantages of the deal as well as the price.
TELENOR
Norwegian telecoms group Telenor raised its
revenue outlook on Wednesday and reported core third-quarter
earnings that beat forecasts in the face of a choppy global
economy.
RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP
The struggling solar firm posted a bigger-than- expected
decline in third-quarter earnings, hurt by declining demand for
solar panels as government subsidies are phased out, and said it
was to permanently close some of its production in Norway.
STOCKMANN
Finnish deparment store and retail chain owner reported a
smaller-than-expected profit for the third quarter and warned
the growing economic uncertainty makes future forecasting "very
challenging".
STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL
Norwegian filling-stations operator said it expected fuel
demand to remain stable in its home region of Scandinavia in the
short term as it posted third-quarter earnings short of
expectations.
The firm's third-quarter adjusted core operating profit
(EBITDA) of 905 million Norwegian crowns ($163 million) compared
with 1.03 billion a year ago and an average expectation in a
Reuters poll of 1 billion.
STOREBRAND
The Norwegian insurer reported a third-quarter loss on
Wednesday as weak equity markets dented returns and said it saw
a weaker development in its home markets.
DSV
The Danish freight forwarder is expected to report an 8
percent rise in third-quarter core earnings, according to a
Reuters survey of analysts, boosted by its Road division.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) are
seen rising to 648 million Danish crowns ($120 million) in the
July-September quarter, from 600 million in the same quarter
last year.
DSV is due to report its earnings on Wednesday before 0700
GMT.
KESKO
Finnish retail and wholesale company is expected to report a
4.2-percent drop in third-quarter core operating profit, a
Reuters poll of 10 analysts showed.
The report is due at 0600 GMT.
UPM-KYMMENE
Forestry group is due to post its interim report at
0630-0700 GMT.
Investors will focus on details of company's outlook as it
already posted some third-quarter figures along with its profit
warning earlier this month.
NOKIA
The world's largest cellphone maker will unveil its first
phones using Microsoft software on Wednesday, hoping
they will kick-start a rescue of its ailing smartphone business.
Separately, South Korea's LG Electronics
reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, with
its mobile phone division sinking deeper into the red, hit by a
slow recovery in smartphone sales.
