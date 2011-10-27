HELSINKI Oct 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ORKLA

The pizza-to-metals conglomerate presents its third-quarter results at 0500 GMT. Its core earnings were seen down to 1.14 billion Norwegian crowns ($205.7 million) in the three months to end-September, from 1.17 billion crowns a year ago, according to a Reuters poll.

NORSK HYDRO

The aluminium producer presents its third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 77 percent rise in third-quarter underlying operating profit to 1.71 billion Norwegian crowns according to a Reuters poll.

MARINE HARVEST

The world's largest firm farmer presents its full third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT.

On Oct. 17 it said its core earnings would be about 450 million Norwegian crowns down from 759 million a year ago, and that it would harvest 83,000 tonnes of fish in the third quarter, against a previous forecast of 79,000 tonnes.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas producer presents its third-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT. It is expected to post an operating profit of 44 billion crowns, up 65 percent from the previous year, according to a Reuters poll.

DNB NOR

Norway's largest bank presents its third-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT. It is expected to report a 4.9 percent year-on-year drop in pre-tax profit to 3.95 billion crowns according to a Reuters poll.

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker is expected to report an 18 percent rise in third quarter operating profit to 50.4 million euros ($69.7 million), according to a Reuters analyst poll.

Cargotec results are due at 0530 GMT.

FINNAIR

The Finnish flag-carrier is seen to report is expected to report third-quarter operating profit of 18 million euros, down 64 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters poll.

Finnair results are scheduled for 0630 GMT.

METSO

Finnish engineering firm Metso is expected to report 28 percent increase in July-September operating profit to 133 million euros, a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Metso results are due at 0900 GMT.

