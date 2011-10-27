HELSINKI Oct 27 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ORKLA
The pizza-to-metals conglomerate presents its third-quarter
results at 0500 GMT. Its core earnings were seen down to 1.14
billion Norwegian crowns ($205.7 million) in the three months
to end-September, from 1.17 billion crowns a year ago, according
to a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
NORSK HYDRO
The aluminium producer presents its third-quarter earnings
at 0500 GMT. It is expected to report a 77 percent rise in
third-quarter underlying operating profit to 1.71 billion
Norwegian crowns according to a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
MARINE HARVEST
The world's largest firm farmer presents its full
third-quarter earnings at 0500 GMT.
On Oct. 17 it said its core earnings would be about 450
million Norwegian crowns down from 759 million a year ago, and
that it would harvest 83,000 tonnes of fish in the third
quarter, against a previous forecast of 79,000 tonnes.
For more on the company, click on
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil and gas producer presents its
third-quarter earnings at 0530 GMT. It is expected to post an
operating profit of 44 billion crowns, up 65 percent from the
previous year, according to a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
DNB NOR
Norway's largest bank presents its third-quarter earnings at
0530 GMT. It is expected to report a 4.9 percent year-on-year
drop in pre-tax profit to 3.95 billion crowns according to a
Reuters poll.
For more on the company, click on
CARGOTEC
The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker is expected to
report an 18 percent rise in third quarter operating profit to
50.4 million euros ($69.7 million), according to a Reuters
analyst poll.
Cargotec results are due at 0530 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
FINNAIR
The Finnish flag-carrier is seen to report is expected to
report third-quarter operating profit of 18 million euros, down
64 percent from a year earlier, according to Reuters poll.
Finnair results are scheduled for 0630 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
METSO
Finnish engineering firm Metso is expected to report 28
percent increase in July-September operating profit to 133
million euros, a Reuters analyst poll showed.
Metso results are due at 0900 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices,
<0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish
indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.543 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 0.724 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)