HELSINKI Oct 28 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ELECTROLUX (ELUXb.ST)
World number two home appliances maker said it was now
expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year
rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were
close to forecast.
SSAB (SSABa.ST)
Swedish steelmaker said its July-September operating profit
stood at 502 million Swedish crowns ($78.8 million)as analysts
in Reuters poll had an average expected 359 million crowns.
VESTAS
The world's biggest maker of wind turbines said it had won a
267 megawatts offshore turbine order for projects in the UK and
Sweden.
ASSA ABLOY (ASSAb.ST)
World's biggest lock maker posted a slightly bigger rise
than expected in third-quarter operating profit and said it saw
lower emerging market growth than before.
PGS
The Norwegian seismic survey company posted third-quarter
EBITDA at $153 million, as analysts in Reuters poll had on
average expected $150 million.
However, the company revised its full-year EBIDA forecast to
$525 million.
NOVOZYMES (NZYMb.CO)
Danish industrial enzymes maker reported a
bigger-than-forecast rise in profits for the third quarter
though high uncertainty led it to lower its sales growth outlook
for 2011 to the lower end of an earlier range.
NOKIA
Samsung Electronics, Nokia's closest rival on the cellphone
market, reported strong quarterly earnings as its smartphone
sales surged past Apple.
Separately, research firm Strategy Analytics said it was
cautiously optimistic on phone market outlook and forecast for
12 percent growth for the fourth quarter.
YIT
Builder YIT missed all third-quarter profit forecasts in
Reuters poll as economic uncertainty dealt a blow to the Finnish
housing market.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns)