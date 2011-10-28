HELSINKI Oct 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

ELECTROLUX (ELUXb.ST)

World number two home appliances maker said it was now expecting a decline in demand in key, mature markets this year rather than growth and reported third quarter results that were close to forecast.

SSAB (SSABa.ST)

Swedish steelmaker said its July-September operating profit stood at 502 million Swedish crowns ($78.8 million)as analysts in Reuters poll had an average expected 359 million crowns.

VESTAS

The world's biggest maker of wind turbines said it had won a 267 megawatts offshore turbine order for projects in the UK and Sweden.

ASSA ABLOY (ASSAb.ST)

World's biggest lock maker posted a slightly bigger rise than expected in third-quarter operating profit and said it saw lower emerging market growth than before.

PGS

The Norwegian seismic survey company posted third-quarter EBITDA at $153 million, as analysts in Reuters poll had on average expected $150 million.

However, the company revised its full-year EBIDA forecast to $525 million.

NOVOZYMES (NZYMb.CO)

Danish industrial enzymes maker reported a bigger-than-forecast rise in profits for the third quarter though high uncertainty led it to lower its sales growth outlook for 2011 to the lower end of an earlier range.

NOKIA

Samsung Electronics, Nokia's closest rival on the cellphone market, reported strong quarterly earnings as its smartphone sales surged past Apple.

Separately, research firm Strategy Analytics said it was cautiously optimistic on phone market outlook and forecast for 12 percent growth for the fourth quarter.

YIT

Builder YIT missed all third-quarter profit forecasts in Reuters poll as economic uncertainty dealt a blow to the Finnish housing market.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.370 Swedish Crowns)