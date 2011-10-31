HELSINKI Oct 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)

Maersk Line, the shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group is expected to report a loss this year and in 2012, daily Jyllands-Posten said on Monday.

The traditional peak season for liner shipping companies leading up to Christmas has so far been very weak, Jyllands-Posten said.

VESTAS

The world's biggest maker of wind turbines late on Sunday reported a loss for the third quarter and warned that full-year 2011 profits and revenues would be lower than forecast due to a delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.

Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4 billion euros ($9.1 billion) from an earlier forecast of 7.0 billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)

($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)