HELSINKI Oct 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK (MAERSKb.CO)
Maersk Line, the shipping unit of the Danish oil and
shipping group is expected to report a loss this year and in
2012, daily Jyllands-Posten said on Monday.
The traditional peak season for liner shipping companies
leading up to Christmas has so far been very weak,
Jyllands-Posten said.
VESTAS
The world's biggest maker of wind turbines late on Sunday
reported a loss for the third quarter and warned that full-year
2011 profits and revenues would be lower than forecast due to a
delay in commissioning a plant in Germany.
Vestas cut its guidance for 2011 revenues to about 6.4
billion euros ($9.1 billion) from an earlier forecast of 7.0
billion and lowered its projection for its operating profit
margin to about 4 percent from an earlier forecast of 7 percent.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)