HELSINKI Nov 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SANDVIK

The Swedish tool and mining equipment maker is due to post third-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast is for a 41 percent drop in operating profit to 1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($232 million) including one-off costs of 1.9 billion.

For more on the company, double-click on

KONE , RAUTARUUKKI , KONECRANES , METSO , WARTSILA

Some 10,000 senior salaried employees on Tuesday began a strike at some 40 Finnish metals and engineering companies -- including Kone, Konecranes, Rautaruukki, Wartsila and Metso -- after unions turned down a proposed wage deal late on Monday.

Finland's Federation of Professional and Managerial Staff (YTN) said the strike could expand to 40 more companies, including phonemaker Nokia , on November 7.

The white-collar strike comes after some 30,000 workers in the same 40 companies in October began a strike that ended in a few days.

KVAERNER

Kvaerner, the engineering, procurement and construction spinoff from Norway's oil service provider Aker Solutions , presents its third-quarter results at 0630 GMT.

It is expected to report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 158 million Norwegian crowns ($28.7 million) in the third quarter.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.514 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns)