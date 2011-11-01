HELSINKI Nov 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
SANDVIK
The Swedish tool and mining equipment maker is due to post
third-quarter earnings at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast is for a
41 percent drop in operating profit to 1.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($232 million) including one-off costs of 1.9 billion.
For more on the company, double-click on
KONE , RAUTARUUKKI , KONECRANES
, METSO , WARTSILA
Some 10,000 senior salaried employees on Tuesday began a
strike at some 40 Finnish metals and engineering companies --
including Kone, Konecranes, Rautaruukki, Wartsila and Metso --
after unions turned down a proposed wage deal late on Monday.
Finland's Federation of Professional and Managerial Staff
(YTN) said the strike could expand to 40 more companies,
including phonemaker Nokia , on November 7.
The white-collar strike comes after some 30,000 workers in
the same 40 companies in October began a strike that ended in a
few days.
KVAERNER
Kvaerner, the engineering, procurement and construction
spinoff from Norway's oil service provider Aker Solutions
, presents its third-quarter results at 0630 GMT.
It is expected to report earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 158 million Norwegian
crowns ($28.7 million) in the third quarter.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.514 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns)