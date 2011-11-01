(Adds Danske Bank, Coloplast, G4S, ISS and Vestas, updates Sandvik and Kvaerner)

HELSINKI Nov 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

DANSKE BANK

Denmark's largest banking group reported a steep drop in third-quarter profits below all forecasts, hurt by falling trading income, and said it would cut 2,000 jobs and start searching for a new chief executive.

COLOPLAST (COLOb.CO)

The Danish medical supplies maker is seen posting a 16.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profits, aided by stronger revenue in its two largest businesses, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The maker of healthcare products ranging from urine bags to wound dressings was seen posting earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 666 million Danish crowns ($125.4 million) in the three months to end-September, up from 570 million in the same quarter last year.

ISS G4S

Harris Associates, one of the largest shareholders in British security firm G4S, said late Monday it had voted against the company's bid for Danish outsourcing firm ISS.

The opposition comes as Kames Capital, also a top ten shareholder in G4S, said on Monday it backed the 5.2 billion pound ($8.4 billion) proposed takeover, in contrast to opposition already mounted by several fellow investors.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Investor confidence in Ditlev Engel, the Chief Executive of the Danish wind turbine manufacturer, has reached an all time low, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

The group issued a profit warning late Sunday which sent the group's shares down sharply on Monday.

The company could be forced to issue a new profit warning if the winter brings large amounts of snow and frost which make it impossible to erect wind turbines, business daily Borsen said.

SANDVIK

Swedish specialty steel and tool maker on Tuesday posted a slightly bigger third-quarter core operating profit than expected and said uncertainty around macroeconomic conditions had increased.

KVAERNER

The Norwegian offshore engineering company reported core quarterly profit ahead of expectations and said it expected lower profit ahead until it won more contracts to fill its order book.

KONE , RAUTARUUKKI , KONECRANES , METSO , WARTSILA

Some 10,000 senior salaried employees on Tuesday began a strike at some 40 Finnish metals and engineering companies -- including Kone, Konecranes, Rautaruukki, Wartsila and Metso -- after unions turned down a proposed wage deal late on Monday.

Finland's Federation of Professional and Managerial Staff (YTN) said the strike could expand to 40 more companies, including phonemaker Nokia , on November 7.

The white-collar strike comes after some 30,000 workers in the same 40 companies in October began a strike that ended in a few days.

