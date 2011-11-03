HELSINKI Nov 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SKANSKA (SKAb.ST)
The Swedish construction company is due to post third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a pretax profit of 1.63 billion Swedish crowns.
For more on the company, double-click on [SKAb.ST]
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.514 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) ($1 = 5.264 Danish Crowns)
Next In Industrials
WRAPUP 9-U.S. court to hear arguments Tuesday on Trump's travel ban
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 6 A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
UPDATE 1-UK lawmakers reject first set of amendments to Brexit law
LONDON, Feb 6 British lawmakers on Monday rejected the first set of proposed amendments to legislation that would give Prime Minister Theresa May the right to notify the European Union of Britain's intention to leave the bloc.