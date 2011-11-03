(Adds more shares from Copenhagen, Oslo)
HELSINKI Nov 3 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
TDC
The Danish Telecom operator posted nine-month core
underlying earnings of 8.17 billion Danish crowns ($1.5
billion), slightly above the average forecast of analysts
according to a Reuters poll showed.
For more on the company, double-click on
CHR. HANSEN <CHRH.CO]
The Danish food ingredients maker said it expects full-year
2011/12 revenue to grow organically by 7-10 percent.
The company also reported quarterly earnings before interest
and tax (EBIT) of 45.9 million euros ($63 million), below the
average analyst forecast of 49.2 million.
For more on the company, double-click on
NORDEN
The Danish dry bulk owner has secured new debt facilities
worth a total of $50 million from two Japanese banks to finance
a pair of newbuilding handysize bulk carriers under construction
in Japan, shipping daily Lloyd's List said. The vessels are due
for delivery in 2012 and 2013, Lloyd's List said.
For more on the company, double-click on
SKANSKA (SKAb.ST)
The Swedish construction company is due to post
third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts is for a pretax profit of 1.63 billion
Swedish crowns ($248 mln).
For more on the company, double-click on [SKAb.ST]
AKER SOLUTIONS
Norway's flagship oil services company reported a surprise
loss in the third-quarter and said production woes in Brazil
would be "substantially" further delayed and would add more
costs going forward.
The production problems are due to quality issues with
suppliers, quality of staff and the way projects are managed at
its plant in Curitiba, southern Brazil, which hit the third
quarter by 500 million crowns, it said.
It reported a July-September pretax loss of 214 million
crowns ($37.9 million) compared to a profit of 386 million
crowns in the corresponding quarter of last year, while
analysts' forecast were for a 23.5 million crown profit.
For more on the company, click:
TGS NOPEC
Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec reported third
quarter profits short of expectations on Thursday but reaffirmed
its full-year revenue guidance.
The company's third quarter pre-tax profit totalled $61.3
million, below expectations for $72.1 million while operating
profit was $61 million, shy of forecasts for $70.4 million.
It added it now sees its 2011 multi-client library
investments in the lower end of its previous guidance of
$280-330 million and sees 2011 net revenues of $600-650 million.
For more on the company, click:
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.514 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns)
($1 = 0.620 British Pounds)
($1 = 5.264 Danish Crowns)
($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns)
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
($1 = 6.581 Swedish Crowns)