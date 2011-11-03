(Adds more shares from Copenhagen, Oslo)

HELSINKI Nov 3 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TDC

The Danish Telecom operator posted nine-month core underlying earnings of 8.17 billion Danish crowns ($1.5 billion), slightly above the average forecast of analysts according to a Reuters poll showed.

For more on the company, double-click on

CHR. HANSEN <CHRH.CO]

The Danish food ingredients maker said it expects full-year 2011/12 revenue to grow organically by 7-10 percent.

The company also reported quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 45.9 million euros ($63 million), below the average analyst forecast of 49.2 million.

For more on the company, double-click on

NORDEN

The Danish dry bulk owner has secured new debt facilities worth a total of $50 million from two Japanese banks to finance a pair of newbuilding handysize bulk carriers under construction in Japan, shipping daily Lloyd's List said. The vessels are due for delivery in 2012 and 2013, Lloyd's List said.

For more on the company, double-click on

SKANSKA (SKAb.ST)

The Swedish construction company is due to post third-quarter results at 0700 GMT. The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts is for a pretax profit of 1.63 billion Swedish crowns ($248 mln).

For more on the company, double-click on [SKAb.ST]

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norway's flagship oil services company reported a surprise loss in the third-quarter and said production woes in Brazil would be "substantially" further delayed and would add more costs going forward.

The production problems are due to quality issues with suppliers, quality of staff and the way projects are managed at its plant in Curitiba, southern Brazil, which hit the third quarter by 500 million crowns, it said.

It reported a July-September pretax loss of 214 million crowns ($37.9 million) compared to a profit of 386 million crowns in the corresponding quarter of last year, while analysts' forecast were for a 23.5 million crown profit.

For more on the company, click:

TGS NOPEC

Norwegian seismic surveyor TGS-Nopec reported third quarter profits short of expectations on Thursday but reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance.

The company's third quarter pre-tax profit totalled $61.3 million, below expectations for $72.1 million while operating profit was $61 million, shy of forecasts for $70.4 million.

It added it now sees its 2011 multi-client library investments in the lower end of its previous guidance of $280-330 million and sees 2011 net revenues of $600-650 million.

For more on the company, click:

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on <0#.INDEX.ST> for Swedish indices, <0#.INDEX.CO> for Danish indices, <0#.INDEX.HE> for Finnish indices and <0#.INDEX.OL> for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on , , and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.514 Norwegian Krones) ($1 = 6.466 Swedish Crowns) ($1 = 0.620 British Pounds) ($1 = 5.264 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 5.392 Danish Crowns) ($1 = 0.725 Euros) ($1 = 6.581 Swedish Crowns)