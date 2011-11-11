HELSINKI Nov 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

SCHIBSTED

The Norwegian media posted core third-quarter earnings roughly in line with forecasts and said there was uncertainty concerning how the advertising markets would develop in the current economic climate.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6 percent to 531 million Norwegian crowns ($93 million), compared with a forecast for 523 million in a Reuters poll.

QUESTERRE

The Oslo-listed oil and gas explorer reported a 2.1 million Canadian dollar ($2.06 million) pretax profit in third quarter, up from a loss of 1.8 million in the year-ago period.

It said its average daily production had increased marginally to 604 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter.

NORDEA, POHJOLA BANK, DANSKE

Nordea's banks in Finland will remain closed on Friday, because workers are staying home as a protest against financial sector employers' representative's plan to declare a lock-out in financial companies in Nov 25-30, if a new wage deal is not reached before that.

The lock-out means that all financial employees would be denied the possibility to work.

Meanwhile the labour unions are planning to begin a week-long strike starting from Nov 23, which would include Pohjola Bank and Danske's Finnish operations.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.701 Norwegian Krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)