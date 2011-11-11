(Adds Lundbeck, Outokumpu)
HELSINKI Nov 11 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
LUNDBECK
Danish pharmaceuticals group Lundbeck said it had formed a
global alliance with Japanese drug maker Otsuka Holdings Co
to focus on delivering up to five innovative
psychiatric and neuroscience products.
Under the terms of the agreement, Lundbeck would make an
upfront payment upon signing of $200 million and would acquire
rights to two compounds which, if their development is completed
and they are introduced to the market as planned, has the
potential to give Lundbeck total accumulated revenue of more
than 50 billion Danish crowns ($9.1 billion).
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steel maker may increase its
investment in new nuclear power plant Fennovoima, depending on
deals the nuclear firm will make with financiers ad equipment
deliverers, Finnish weekly Tekniikka & Talous reported.
"Currently we have not made a decision (on increasing the
investment)... In six months we should have a clearer picture
about the costs," Outokumpu's energy chief Antti Koskelainen was
quoted as saying.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media posted core third-quarter earnings
roughly in line with forecasts and said there was uncertainty
concerning how the advertising markets would develop in the
current economic climate.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6 percent to 531 million Norwegian
crowns ($93 million), compared with a forecast for 523 million
in a Reuters poll.
QUESTERRE
The Oslo-listed oil and gas explorer reported a 2.1 million
Canadian dollar ($2.06 million) pretax profit in third quarter,
up from a loss of 1.8 million in the year-ago period.
It said its average daily production had increased
marginally to 604 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the
quarter.
NORDEA, POHJOLA BANK, DANSKE
Nordea's banks in Finland will remain closed on Friday,
because workers are staying home as a protest against financial
sector employers' representative's plan to declare a lock-out in
financial companies in Nov 25-30, if a new wage deal is not
reached before that.
The lock-out means that all financial employees would be
denied the possibility to work.
Meanwhile the labour unions are planning to begin a
week-long strike starting from Nov 23, which would include
Pohjola Bank and Danske's Finnish operations.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.701 Norwegian Krones)
($1 = 5.477 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)