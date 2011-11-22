(Adds Pandora, SAS, Norwegian, Orion and Alfa Laval)

HELSINKI, Nov 22 - The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group will hold a capital markets day in Copenhagen. Presentations, which start at 0930 GMT, include a business update by CEO Lars Renstrom and CFO Thomas Thuresson.

The company also plans to give an update on the development in different segments and provide further information on the acquisition of Aalborg Industries earlier this year.

For more on the company, double click on

PANDORA

Danish jewellery maker Pandora is expected to report a 54 percent drop in third-quarter operating profits.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were estimated on average to have fallen to 342 million Danish crowns ($61.9 million) in July-September from 743 million in the third quarter last year, a Reuters poll showed. Results are expected around 0700 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

SAS , NORWEGIAN

British budget airline Flybe aims to begin competing with Scandinavian carrier SAS and others on the Copenhagen-Stockholm route in January with six daily departures, Danish financial daily Borsen said.

"The route is among SAS' core routes, but also Norwegian operates on this attractive route," Borsen said.

For more on the companies, double click on

ORION

Fire broke out at the Finnish drug maker's factory in Turku early on Tuesday, halting its production for the time being, the company said in a statement. It added nobody was hurt due to the incident.

For more on the companies, double click on

FRONTLINE

The world's largest independent oil tanker group is expected to report an operating loss of $19.3 million in July-September, down from a profit of $48.3 million in the year-ago period, according to a Reuters poll.

The Norwegian firm is due to release its quarterly figures in the hours before the Oslo stock exchange opens at 0800 GMT.

For more on the company, double click on

ARCHER

The Norwegian well services company is set to release its third-quarter earnings report before 0800 GMT on Tuesday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, is seen at $87 million, a Reuters poll showed.

Archer was formed this year through the merger of a former Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.5261 Danish crowns)