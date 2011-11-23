(Adds banks)
HELSINKI Nov 23 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
DNB, NORDEA BANK, DANSKE BANK
The three banks along with Norway's government, which are
the primary shareholders of Norwegian export bank Eksportfinans,
said they will wind down the company in an "orderly manner"
after the government said last week it would take full
responsibility for export-support lending.
Noting that Moody's had downgraded Eksportfinans's rating to
Ba1 from Aa3, the four major owners said in a press release that
the company's financial status, liquidity and capitalisation
were adequate the manage the run-off portfolio.
DANSKE BANK, SWEDBANK
Swedish banking group Swedbank's chief executive, Michael
Wolf, is seen as a candidate to succeed Peter Straarup as head
of Denmark's Danske Bank after Sweden-based Cevian Capital took
a more than 5 percent stake in Danske, Danish financial paper
Borsen said.
"Wolf has three times had leading positions in companies
where Cevian has been a major shareholder," Borsen said.
SAAB
GM, Saab's former owner and still a supplier of parts and
technology, continues to say 'no' to a 100 million euro ($135
million) deal to sell Saab to Chinese auto firms Pang Da
Automobile and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile
Co, daily Dagens Industri wrote on Wednesday.
The two Chinese firms have put a new proposal to GM, the
newspaper said, after GM rejected the initial deal two weeks
ago.
However, GM's position has not changed.
"Saab and Youngman can do whatever they think is best for
the company," the paper quoted GM spokesman James Cain saying.
"But if it is a 100-percent take-over of Saab, they are
going to do it without the cars we deliver, the 9-4X, and
without GM's technology."
ORION
Production of the drug maker's plant in Turku is stopped for
the time being after the facilities suffered smoke damage in a
fire outbreak, Orion said late on Tuesday.
It added it could not et estimate the costs nor the timing
of restart.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)