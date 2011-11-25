HELSINKI Nov 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
NOKIAN RENKAAT
Nokian Renkaat's heavy tyres is cutting back its production
to adjust for weakening demand. It also said it would start
talks with staff on temporary and possibly permanent job cuts.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK, NORDEA , TORM
, FRONTLINE
Nordic banks could be facing a new wave of writedowns as a
rising number of shipping companies struggle with the economic
downturn and need additional funding, daily Berlingske Tidende
reported
For more on the companies, click on
KEMIRA
Kemira's formic acid mill in Oulu, northern Finland had a
chemical leak late on Thursday. Mix of carbon monoxide and
hydrogen leaked out from pressure reactor, but nobody was hurt.
Kemira spokeswoman Leena Lie said the production at the mill
would be halted for one or two days.
Separately, Kemira's Chief Executive Harri Kerminen was
quoted as saying in business magazine Talouselama he does not
believe that municipalities could reduce the use of water
treatment chemicals for long.
Last week the firm warned its full-year profit could fall,
because demand for chemicals from paper industry and municipal
water authority customers weakens.
For more on the company, click on
OUTOKUMPU
Outokumpu's CEO, who is carrying out a turnaround plan with
cost and job cuts to end spiralling losses, said there is still
demand for stainless steel and that the situation is not as bad
as during the slowdown in 2008-2009.
"We are still making business, We are not near the situation
we were in during the financial crisis," CEO Mika Seitovirta
said in an interview with Talouselama.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)