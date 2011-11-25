HELSINKI Nov 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIAN RENKAAT

Nokian Renkaat's heavy tyres is cutting back its production to adjust for weakening demand. It also said it would start talks with staff on temporary and possibly permanent job cuts.

For more on the company, click on

DANSKE BANK, NORDEA , TORM , FRONTLINE

Nordic banks could be facing a new wave of writedowns as a rising number of shipping companies struggle with the economic downturn and need additional funding, daily Berlingske Tidende reported

For more on the companies, click on

KEMIRA

Kemira's formic acid mill in Oulu, northern Finland had a chemical leak late on Thursday. Mix of carbon monoxide and hydrogen leaked out from pressure reactor, but nobody was hurt.

Kemira spokeswoman Leena Lie said the production at the mill would be halted for one or two days.

Separately, Kemira's Chief Executive Harri Kerminen was quoted as saying in business magazine Talouselama he does not believe that municipalities could reduce the use of water treatment chemicals for long.

Last week the firm warned its full-year profit could fall, because demand for chemicals from paper industry and municipal water authority customers weakens.

For more on the company, click on

OUTOKUMPU

Outokumpu's CEO, who is carrying out a turnaround plan with cost and job cuts to end spiralling losses, said there is still demand for stainless steel and that the situation is not as bad as during the slowdown in 2008-2009.

"We are still making business, We are not near the situation we were in during the financial crisis," CEO Mika Seitovirta said in an interview with Talouselama.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)