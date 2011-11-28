HELSINKI Nov 28 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
DNB, Frontline
DNB, Norway's biggest bank, has an exposure of less than $50
million to troubled shipping firm Frontline and the amount is
fully secured, Finansavisen reported after Frontline allowed the
information to be made public.
Frontline warned last week it would need to restructure to
survive tough times and though equity investors may lose out as
a result, it aimed to fully repay its lenders, including DNB and
Nordea.
For more on the companies, click on,
NOKIA, SIEMENS
Struggling Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN), the
world's second-largest maker of mobile phone network equipment,
cannot expect any more cash injections from its two parent
companies, chief executive of the venture said in a letter to
employees.
Parents Nokia and Siemens have provided capital "for the last
time" and expect this investment will provide results, according
to a copy of a letter sent from CEO Rajeev Suri to NSN's 74,000
employees, which was obtained by Reuters.
"Our profitability remains far too low, with huge net losses
since the start of the company. We continue to burn cash and
have consistently generated negative free cash flow," Suri said
in the letter seen by Reuters.
For more on the companies, click on,
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)