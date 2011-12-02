HELSINKI Dec 2 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SEB
Rating agency S&P has raised its long term rating on the
bank to 'A+' from 'A', SEB said.
"Standard and Poor's highlights the bank's position as the
Nordic market leader in capital markets and investment banking
and its strong position in other diverse business areas such as
cards, wealth management, life insurance, and retail mortgage
lending," the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)