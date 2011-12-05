MEDIA-RBS to pay about 340 mln pounds in bonuses as posts ninth successive loss- Sky News
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
HELSINKI Dec 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
TELENOR, MECOM
Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for around 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294.26 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
Mecom has been looking to sell Edda, its fastest-growing and profitable division, to cut its 302 million euro ($405.60 million) debt pile, which is higher than its $325 million market capitalisation.
A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.
For more on the companies, click on,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7771 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 4 -- Source link: http://news.sky.com/story/rbs-to-pay-163340m-bonus-pot-as-it-posts-ninth-successive-loss-10755536
LONDON, Feb 3 Britain's auction to secure back-up electricity generating capacity for the winter of 2017/18 ended with a very low price on Friday but appeared to throw a lifeline to the big Eggborough coal-fired plant which is due to close next month.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters LPC) - Octagon Credit Investors issued a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) with one of the lowest senior spreads seen on a US fund in more than three years as liability costs move lower to counter a repricing wave in the US leveraged loan market and keep CLO issuance on track.