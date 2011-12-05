HELSINKI Dec 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

TELENOR, MECOM

Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing group Mecom, for around 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns ($294.26 million), daily DN reported on Monday.

Mecom has been looking to sell Edda, its fastest-growing and profitable division, to cut its 302 million euro ($405.60 million) debt pile, which is higher than its $325 million market capitalisation.

A-pressen is owned by Norwegian telecom operator Telenor and Norwegian unions.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7771 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)