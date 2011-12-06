STOCKHOLM Dec 6 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

VOLVO, BP

BP has started a process to replace Carl-Henric Svanberg as its chairman, daily Dagens Industri wrote, citing sources. Svanberg is widely expected to become chairman of Volvo, the world's second-biggest truck maker.

A source told Reuters last week that Svanberg would stay at BP even if he also took up the post as chairman at Volvo.

SAAB

Saab's court appointed administrator is considering ending a period during which the company enjoys protection from creditors, daily Dagens Industri wrote. The company would probably then be put into bankruptcy.

"We are at the end of the road. We would have been happy if we had a choice, but it is simply a question of mathematics. The money has run out," the paper quoted administrator Guy Lofalk saying.

However, the paper also quoted Lofalk saying that the decision to call time on what Swedes call company reconstruction, has not been made yet.

YARA

The Norwegian fertiliser maker raised its profit estimates for both its demand-driven and its supply-driven scenarios ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday.

Yara, the world's largest nitrogen-based fertiliser maker with sale volumes of over 20 million tonnes last year, said its new earnings scenarios indicate a spread of earnings per share in the range of 28-55 crowns, compared to the range range of 18-47 crowns it gave previously.

ORKLA, TOMRA LATOUR

Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has sold its 15.5-percent stake in the recycling firm Tomra to Sweden's Latour at a price of 38.50 Norwegian crowns per share.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7771 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)