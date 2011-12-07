HELSINKI Dec 7 The following stock may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SAAB

The court appointed administrator for the Swedish car firm will call time on the company's period of protection from creditors later on Wednesday if no new money has come in, daily Dagens Industri said.

The paper said Saab-owner Swedish Automobile, however, is hoping that Chinese car firm Youngman and a Chinese bank will agree to some form of capital injection that is not tied to ownership.

Former Saab owner GM has vetoed a deal which would have seen Saab pass into Chinese ownership.

RATOS

The investment firm wants to sell Anticimex, daily Dagens Industri reported, citing a source.

The paper said that Ratos needs to sell holdings or borrow money in order to maintain its dividend at the current level, adding that a sale of Anticimex could raise around 2 billion Swedish crowns ($295 million). Ratos owns 85 percent of Anticimex, which provides, among other things, pest control

Ratos's CEO declined to comment.

SWEDISH MATCH

The European Commission has told the Swedish government it will review the results of a study which showed support for a continuation of a ban on the sale of wet snuff outside Sweden, daily Dagens Nyheter reported.

The paper said EU commissioner for Health and Consumer Policy John Dalli had made the promise to Swedish Trade Minister Ewa Bjorling.

"He promised he would take a fresh look at what the study (carried out by the EU earlier this year) showed and at the situation in Sweden," the paper quoted Bjorling saying.

The EU is set to draw up fresh laws covering tobacco sales next year, according to the paper.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)