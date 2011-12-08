(Adds Cimber Sterling)
HELSINKI Dec 8 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
NOKIA
Nokia plans to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu, as the
Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an effort
to compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial Times
reported on Thursday.
The newspaper cited one person familiar with the process as
saying Nokia has appointed Goldman Sachs to oversee the
sale of its UK subsidiary, but talks are still at an early
stage.
For more on the company, double click on
AKER SOLUTIONS
Norway's flagship oil services company said it would be
tough to increase margins in the near-term following operational
problems in Brazil that led to lower-than-expected earnings over
the last two quarters.
For more on the company, double click on
CIMBER STERLING
Danish budget airline Cimber Sterling, which is a small
rival to Norwegian Air Shuttle and Scandinavian carrier
SAS , will present a new strategy
next week with a new focus on regional routes and smaller
aircraft, business daily Borsen said. "We expect the growth
going forward to come from regional flights," Chief Executive
Jacob Krogsgaard told the paper. Cimber Sterling has 26
airplanes, 11 of which are leased.
For more on the company, double click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)