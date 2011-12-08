(Adds Cimber Sterling)

HELSINKI Dec 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia plans to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu, as the Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an effort to compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper cited one person familiar with the process as saying Nokia has appointed Goldman Sachs to oversee the sale of its UK subsidiary, but talks are still at an early stage.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norway's flagship oil services company said it would be tough to increase margins in the near-term following operational problems in Brazil that led to lower-than-expected earnings over the last two quarters.

CIMBER STERLING

Danish budget airline Cimber Sterling, which is a small rival to Norwegian Air Shuttle and Scandinavian carrier SAS , will present a new strategy next week with a new focus on regional routes and smaller aircraft, business daily Borsen said. "We expect the growth going forward to come from regional flights," Chief Executive Jacob Krogsgaard told the paper. Cimber Sterling has 26 airplanes, 11 of which are leased.

