REC
Between 4 percent and 9.5 percent of existing Renewable
Energy Corporation shares are being sold through a bookbuilding
process on Friday morning.
Closing of the transaction will be no later than 0700 GMT.
Daily DN speculates that utility Hafslund may be trying to
exiting the company through the sale.
NORDEA, SEB, SWEDBANK,
HANDELSBANKEN, POHJOLA BANK
Sweden's and Finland's financial watchdogs said late on
Thursday that results of the latest stress tests by the European
Banking Authority (EBA) showed the countries' banks did not need
to raise new capital to meet new rules on buffers against future
crises.
"What is new is that the calculation for Swedish banks is no
longer based on the transition rules from Basel I, which means
that the need for extra capital for Handelsbanken and Swedbank
disappears," Sweden's FSA said in a statement.
Pohjola Bank said EBA's estimate showed OP-Pohjola group's
capacity to cope with crises is high. Pohjola Bank is part of
OP-Pohjola Group.
H&M
Apparel sales in the Swedish budget fashion retailer's home
market, its third-biggest by sales, fell 7.3 percent, a survey
from HUI/Stil indicated.
