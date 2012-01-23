HELSINKI Jan 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group has offered A$7.20 per share to acquire Australian-listed company Ludowici in a deal with an enterprise value of A$267 million ($279 million), the company said on Monday.

FLSmidth said the offer price represented a premium of 106 percent over Ludowici's share price before the offer was announced.

Ludowici's board had agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders on condition that there was no superior offer and that an independent expert found that the deal was in shareholders' best interest, FLSmidth said.

NOKIA

Nokia Siemens Networks, jointly owned by Nokia and Siemens, has raised more than 1.2 billion euros ($1.55 billion) from a consortium of 14 European and U.S. banks, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The deal signals a vote of confidence in the telecoms equipment maker's strategic overhaul, according to the newspaper.

Separately, co-CEO's of Research in Motion ---a rival to Nokia known for its Blackberry devices-- bowed to investor pressure and resigned, the company said on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7740 euros) ($1 = 0.9565 Australian dollars)