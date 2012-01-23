HELSINKI Jan 23 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
FLSMIDTH
The Danish engineering group has offered A$7.20 per share to
acquire Australian-listed company Ludowici in a deal
with an enterprise value of A$267 million ($279 million), the
company said on Monday.
FLSmidth said the offer price represented a premium of 106
percent over Ludowici's share price before the offer was
announced.
Ludowici's board had agreed to recommend the offer to its
shareholders on condition that there was no superior offer and
that an independent expert found that the deal was in
shareholders' best interest, FLSmidth said.
For more information, click on
NOKIA
Nokia Siemens Networks, jointly owned by Nokia and
Siemens, has raised more than 1.2 billion euros
($1.55 billion) from a consortium of 14 European and U.S. banks,
the Financial Times reported on Monday.
The deal signals a vote of confidence in the telecoms
equipment maker's strategic overhaul, according to the
newspaper.
Separately, co-CEO's of Research in Motion ---a rival to
Nokia known for its Blackberry devices-- bowed to investor
pressure and resigned, the company said on Sunday.
For more on the company, click on
