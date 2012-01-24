(Adds Ericsson)

HELSINKI Jan 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

ERICSSON

European chipmaker STMicroelectronics has warned that revenues in the current quarter will fall as its wireless venture with Ericsson deals to compensate for the major drop in business from Nokia and it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $231 million compared with a $177 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

For more on the company, click on

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits, but net loan losses were higher than forecast.

Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros ($1.34 billion), beating a mean forecast for 953 million seen in a Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.07 billion.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA, ERICSSON

Nokia supplier Texas Instruments (TI) said late on Monday customers had resumed buying chips, but its forecast for first-quarter revenue was much weaker than Wall Street expectations, due to its baseband chip segment, which it plans to shutter by the end of this year.

Revenue from the baseband business, whose main customer is Nokia, will fall to about $75 million this quarter from $279 million in the fourth quarter, TI said.

STMicroelectronics wireless venture with Ericsson, ST-Ericsson, a key supplier to Nokia, warned of sharp slowdown in its first quarter sales, while it reported a steep loss for the fourth quarter.

For more on the companies, click on,

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)