(Adds Ericsson)
HELSINKI Jan 24 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
ERICSSON
European chipmaker STMicroelectronics has warned
that revenues in the current quarter will fall as its wireless
venture with Ericsson deals to compensate for the major drop in
business from Nokia and it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of
$231 million compared with a $177 million loss in the year-ago
quarter.
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank by value, posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits, but net
loan losses were higher than forecast.
Operating profit for the period was 1.03 billion euros ($1.34
billion), beating a mean forecast for 953 million seen in a
Reuters poll and compared with a year-ago 1.07 billion.
NOKIA, ERICSSON
Nokia supplier Texas Instruments (TI) said late on
Monday customers had resumed buying chips, but its forecast for
first-quarter revenue was much weaker than Wall Street
expectations, due to its baseband chip segment, which it plans
to shutter by the end of this year.
Revenue from the baseband business, whose main customer is
Nokia, will fall to about $75 million this quarter from $279
million in the fourth quarter, TI said.
STMicroelectronics wireless venture with Ericsson,
ST-Ericsson, a key supplier to Nokia, warned of sharp slowdown
in its first quarter sales, while it reported a steep loss for
the fourth quarter.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)