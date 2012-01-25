(Adds A.P. Moller-Maersk, Danish banks)
HELSINKI Jan 25 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
ERICSSON, NOKIA
Ericsson, the world's top telecom network gear maker and a
rival to Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture,
reported a lower-than-expected core profit and said it expected
weak margins and cautiousness from its operator clients to
continue in the short term.
For more on the companies, click on
NOKIA
Apple Inc, rival to the Finnish mobile phone maker,
late on Tuesday reported quarterly results that blew past market
expectations.
Apple sold some 37 million iPhones while Nokia --due to
report its quarterly earnings on Thursday-- is seen to have
shipped 18.6 million smartphones in October-December, according
to Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil
and shipping group, has in just one year increased its market
share by nearly 2 percentage points after years of losing market
share, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, click on
DANSKE BANK, SYDBANK, JYSKE BANK
, NORDEA
Tuesday's fourth quarter result from Nordic banking group
Nordea which showed a steep increase in writedowns is a warning
that Danish banks will see their writedowns increase this year
compared with 2011, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
Last year already saw a high level of writedowns for the
Danish banks, Jyllands-Posten said.
For more on the company, click on
NORWEGIAN AIR
Low-budget airline Norwegian Air is ordering 372 planes from
Boeing and Airbus, of which 222 are on firm
order worth 127 billion Norwegian crowns ($21.54 billion).
For more on the company, double-click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.8946 Norwegian krones)