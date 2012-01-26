HELSINKI Jan 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Nokia announces its fourth-quarter results around 1100 GMT, and is expected to report quarterly EPS of 0.04 euros, down 82 percent from a year earlier, with its new Windows Phone models yet to compensate for diving sales of its legacy smartphones.

Quarterly smartphone sales are seen down 33 percent from a year ago to 18.7 million handsets, according to a Reuters poll.

Analysts said Nokia was expected to sell only 1-2 million of of the two Windows Phone models in the quarter, with exact numbers giving little indication on whether Microsoft software could battle against Apple and Google.

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion retailer is due to post fourth-quarter results at 0700 GMT.

SCA

The Swedish paper and hygiene products maker is due to post fourth-quarter results at 1100 GMT.

SKF

The Swedish bearings maker is due to post fourth-quarter results at 1100 GMT.

GETINGE

The Swedish biotech is due to post fourth-quarter results at 1100 GMT.

