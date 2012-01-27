HELSINKI Jan 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

WARTSILA

Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported fourth-quarter earnings roughly in line with analyst expectations.

October-December operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell some 9 percent year-on-year to 145 million euros ($190.78 million).

Wartsila expects 2012 sales to grow around 5-10 percent and its underlying operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent.

NOKIA

Rival Samsung Electronics Co posted a record $4.7 billion quarterly operating profit, driven by booming smartphone sales.

Samsung's telecoms business earned a record 2.64 trillion won ($2.35 billion) profit in October-December on increased sales of its flagship Galaxy smartphones.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer has paid millions of Danish crowns to a consultancy run by U.S. presidential candidate Newt Gingrich which has recommended public subsidies for insulin products, daily Politiken said.

Gingrich is now facing criticism from rival Mitt Romney for the role of the consultancy in recommending the subsidies and the money received from Novo Nordisk.

($1 = 0.7601 euros)