HELSINKI Jan 27 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
WARTSILA
Finnish ship and power plant engine maker reported
fourth-quarter earnings roughly in line with analyst
expectations.
October-December operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell
some 9 percent year-on-year to 145 million euros ($190.78
million).
Wartsila expects 2012 sales to grow around 5-10 percent and
its underlying operating profit margin to be 10-11 percent.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Rival Samsung Electronics Co posted a record
$4.7 billion quarterly operating profit, driven by booming
smartphone sales.
Samsung's telecoms business earned a record 2.64 trillion
won ($2.35 billion) profit in October-December on increased
sales of its flagship Galaxy smartphones.
For more on the company, click on
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer has paid millions of Danish
crowns to a consultancy run by U.S. presidential candidate Newt
Gingrich which has recommended public subsidies for insulin
products, daily Politiken said.
Gingrich is now facing criticism from rival Mitt Romney for
the role of the consultancy in recommending the subsidies and
the money received from Novo Nordisk.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7601 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)