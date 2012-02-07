(Adds Norwegian companies, Updates Alfa Laval and Tele2)

HELSINKI Feb 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STATOIL FUEL AND RETAIL

Norway-based petrol chain Statoil Fuel and Retail slashed its proposed dividend by 40 percent and posted fourth-quarter core earnings below forecast on Tuesday while projecting stable demand ahead in its key Scandinavian markets.

The company said it was proposing a dividend for 2011 of 1.80 Norwegian crowns, well short of last year's 3-crown payout, which analysts in a Reuters poll had thought would be repeated.

YARA

Yara, the world's largest nitrate fertiliser maker, reported fourth-quarter results ahead of expectations on Tuesday and said activity levels have increased in the global nitrogen industry in the first quarter.

Net profit for the fourth quarter more than doubled to 3.39 billion crowns ($581 million) from 1.56 billion crowns a year earlier and came ahead of analysts' median forecast for 3.25 billion.

SEB

Swedish bank SEB posted fourth-quarter operating earnings in line with market expectations, but said would not make any further release of credit loss provisions in the Baltics while proposing a slightly lower than expected dividend for 2011.

Operating earnings in the fourth quarter were 3.2 billion crowns, compared with the 3.1 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll and down 28 percent from the 4.4 billion crowns reported in the same period a year ago.

TELE2

Surging smartphone use in Sweden helped swell Tele2's fourth-quarter core profit but the Nordic telecoms firm said it would see slower growth in subscribers in its key Russian market ahead.

Tele2 has seen strong growth in Russia in recent years as it launched in new regions and grabbed customers from more established players, but growth has been slowing in recent months due to increased competition.

ALFA LAVAL

The Swedish engineering group posted fourth-quarter order bookings and core earnings below market expectations on Tuesday as a shipbuilding slump and customer caution weighed, overshadowing an outlook of guarded optimism.

It forecast demand would be flat or somewhat higher in the first quarter.

Order bookings rose to 6.8 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion) from 6.4 billion a year ago, but undershot expectations of 7.6 billion and were down from 8.0 billion in the third quarter.

SANOMA

The Finnish media group reported a jump in quarterly operating profit after some asset sales and restructuring, although pension and exit packages weighed on its bottom line.

Sanoma said its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 76 percent to 60.6 million euros ($79.3 mln), better than the 36 million that analysts expected in a Reuters poll. Net earnings per share was 0.11 euros, lower than the average analyst forecast of 0.17 euros.

CARGOTEC

The Finnish cargo handling equipment maker is expected to report its fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit rose 36 percent from a year ago to 60.3 million euros. Results are due around 1000 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)