HELSINKI Feb 8 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NOKIA

The mobile phone maker is expected to announce it will cut 1,100-1,200 jobs at its Finnish plant in Salo, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported, citing estimates of sources. Nokia will hold a meeting for its staff in Salo on Wednesday morning.

A Nokia spokesman declined to comment.

VESTAS

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas announced late on Tuesday that its chief financial officer, Henrik Norremark, had resigned after briefing the board about the conditions that led to recent profit warnings.

The company designated no successor to Norremark who last month was appointed to become chief operating officer, a new executive role that would have involved overseeing Vestas' key manufacturing operations.

Vestas is expected to report fourth-quarter results at 0730 GMT. It issued preliminary results in connection with its profit warning in early January.

NOKIAN RENKAAT

The Finnish tyre maker is expected to report its fourth quarter operating profit rose 37 percent to 126 million euros ($166.9 million), according to a Reuters poll.

Nokian Renkaat's results are due at 0600 GMT.

POHJOLA

Finland's Pohjola Bank is expected to report fourth-quarter pretax profit of 19.8 million euros, down 70 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

Pohjola Bank results are due at 0600 GMT.

TIETO

Finnish IT services group Tieto is expected to report its fourth quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, dipped 2 percent to 32.9 million euros, according a Reuters poll.

TELENOR

The Norwegian telecom group is expected to report a 9.3 percent rise in October-December core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisations (EBITDA) to 7.61 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.3 billion).

The report is expected at 0600 GMT.

RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.

Norwegian solar industry group is seen reporting a 78-percent drop in fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 401 million Norwegian crowns.

The report is due at 0600 GMT.

MARINE HARVEST

The Norwegian salmon farmer is due to report its fourth quarter earnings at 0600 GMT.

The company said on Jan. 17 it earned about 390 million crowns before interest and taxes in the final quarter of 2011.

STORA ENSO

The Europe's largest paper and board maker is seen reporting its quarterly underlying profit fell 14 percent to 145 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

Stora Enso results are due at around 1100 GMT.

