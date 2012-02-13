HELSINKI Feb 13 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SAAB
Brazil is "very likely" to choose French firm Dassault
Aviation's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air
force, government sources say, a decision that would award one
of the emerging-market world's most coveted defense contracts to
a jet whose future was in doubt only two weeks ago.
The other two bidders are Boeing's F-18 and the
Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab's Gripen.
HENNES & MAURITZ
ING raises its rating on the Swedish budget fashion retailer
to "buy" from "hold" and recommends investors to switch to H&M
from Spanish rival Inditex.
