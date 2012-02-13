HELSINKI Feb 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAAB

Brazil is "very likely" to choose French firm Dassault Aviation's Rafale fighter jet to refurbish its air force, government sources say, a decision that would award one of the emerging-market world's most coveted defense contracts to a jet whose future was in doubt only two weeks ago.

The other two bidders are Boeing's F-18 and the Swedish defence and aerospace group Saab's Gripen.

HENNES & MAURITZ

ING raises its rating on the Swedish budget fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold" and recommends investors to switch to H&M from Spanish rival Inditex.

